 ITB Extra: Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Push For Arizona DB Commit
ITB Extra: Michigan's Push For Arizona DB Commit

California defensive back Zeke Berry is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting.
California defensive back Zeke Berry is committed to Michigan. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest intel on Michigan's pursuit of a recruit committed to a Pac-12 program.

