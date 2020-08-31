 ITB Extra: Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Movement With 2021 Texas RB Target
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-31 17:38:50 -0500') }} football Edit

ITB Extra: Movement With 2021 Texas RB Target

Austin running back Tavierre Dunlap holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer.
Austin running back Tavierre Dunlap holds a Michigan offer. (Sam Spiegelman)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on a 2021 running back target from Texas and Michigan's push for his services.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}