ITB Extra: 'No Red In The Facilities' U-M Recruits Notice Ohio State Hatred
The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on Michigan showing off its hatred of rival Ohio State to recruits on their summer visits.
Click Here to read this update.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook