 ITB Extra: On Tawfiq Thomas, Michigan Wolverines Football NT Recruiting
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-21 15:41:40 -0500') }} football Edit

ITB Extra: On Tawfiq Thomas, Michigan DT Recruiting

Florida defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer
Florida defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas holds a Michigan offer (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on 2022 Michigan defensive tackle recruiting and what's next at the position.

Click Here to read this update.

--

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}