 ITB Extra: Overload On 2021 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Target Tavierre Dunlap
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-02 17:44:33 -0500') }} football Edit

ITB Extra: Overload On 2021 RB Target Tavierre Dunlap

Austin running back Tavierre Dunlap holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer.
Austin running back Tavierre Dunlap holds a Michigan offer.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on three-star running back Tavierre Dunlap, and Michigan's push for the Texas ball carrier.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}