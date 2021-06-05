ITB Extra: Three New FutureCast Picks In For Michigan
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The Wolverine's EJ Holland has logged three new FutureCast picks in favor of Michigan. Get the latest intel on the trio inside.
Click Here to read this update.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook