 ITB Extra: Two New FutureCast Picks In For Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-07 20:38:57 -0500') }} football Edit

ITB Extra: Two New FutureCast Picks In For Michigan

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan Wolverines football recruiting have a Top 10 class.
Jim Harbaugh and Michigan have a Top 10 class. (AP Images)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on two recruits that are trending the right way for Michigan.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}