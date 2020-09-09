 ITB Extra: What's Next For Michigan Wolverines Football WR Recruiting?
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-09 13:21:12 -0500') }} football Edit

ITB Extra: What's Next For Michigan WR Recruiting?

Atlanta wide receiver Jayden Thomas holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer.
Atlanta wide receiver Jayden Thomas holds a Michigan offer. (Rivals.com)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on Michigan wide receiver recruiting after a big shakeup at the position.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}