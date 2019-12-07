News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-07 16:10:16 -0600') }} football Edit

ITF EXTRA: Bowl Game, Hunter Dickinson, Potential Assistant Coach Moves

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Several intriguing tidbits on a college football Championship Saturday ... Bowl Game, much more.

Michigan football is 9-3 heading into its bowl game.
Michigan football is 9-3 heading into its bowl game. (Lon Horwedel)

ITF EXTRA: Bowl Game, Hunter Dickinson, Potential Assistant Coach Moves

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}