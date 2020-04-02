ITF EXTRA: Football Options Advancing
Discussions continue with regard to contingency plans for a football season. Some models are getting put forward involving a pared-down campaign.
Check out this ITF EXTRA for a couple of them, and a sense of what might be a few months down the road.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook