ITF EXTRA: Michigan Basketball Freshmen, Transfers Impressing In Workouts
We have the latest on Michigan Wolverines basketball's summer workouts, including an update on how the team's freshmen and transfers are looking, what the rotations may look like at several key positions (including one surprise) and more in this Inside The Fort Extra.
CLICK HERE to read this update.
RELATED
Michigan Wolverines Basketball ITF EXTRA: Frankie Collins, Efton Reid, More
Buy Or Sell: Michigan's Basketball Season Will Begin On Nov. 10 As Planned
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook