 ITF Extra: Which Freshmen Are Standing Out At Michigan Wolverines Football Practice?
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-09 11:36:05 -0500') }} football Edit

ITF Extra: Which Freshmen Are Standing Out At Practice?

Freshmen Zak Zinter and Kalel Mullings signed with Michigan Wolverines football recruiting last cycle.
Freshmen Zak Zinter and Kalel Mullings signed with Michigan last cycle.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on which freshmen are making early impacts at Michigan football practice.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}