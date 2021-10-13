J.J. McCarthy Credits Year At IMG Academy For College Prep

The Michigan Wolverines have a freshman quarterback they believe is the total package in J.J. McCarthy. He possesses the requisite arm talent and leadership qualities to be a star at the next level. He has always had the skill-set to be a star, but a change he made before his senior season of high school prepared him even more for the opportunity in Ann Arbor. McCarthy transferred from Nazareth Academy in La Grange Park, Illinois to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida ahead of the 2020 football season. IMG is a sports academy and prep school that athletes from all over the country transfer into. The football talent on the IMG roster is made up of elite prospects with offer sheets from college football powerhouses. He feels it was a step forward for his maturity as a player and as a man. RELATED: How J.J. McCarthy Is Staying Ready For His Michigan Opportunity

Michigan Wolverines QB J.J. McCarthy spent a year at IMG Academy prior to arriving in Ann Arbor. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

“Huge. Football side, unbelievable," he said. "The terminology stepped up incredibly for that senior year going into college. Living, too. My living situation was different. It was the first time I was away from my family. Being from Illinois and going to Florida and spending 6-to-7 months there is a lot different from Illinois to Ann Arbor. Having that distance where I have to manage a long-distance relationship with my girlfriend and my parents, was something I really needed.” McCarthy helped lead IMG to an 8-0 record and its first national championship in football. He was named Florida's High School Player of the Year and finished the season with 1,440 yards and 16 passing touchdowns. “It was a four-month mental challenge,” McCarthy said in an interview with the Chicago Sun Times earlier this year. “I feel just much more prepared (for college). I really gained a huge perspective on football and life. It just helped me in the developmental process of everything I was going through."