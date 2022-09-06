The J.J. McCarthy show is officially set to see its first start on Saturday under the lights against Hawaii. McCarthy, of course, has seen plenty of playing time during his freshman season and one game into the 2022 campaign.

However, he has yet to get his first start, yet to get consistent first-team reps during game week—until this week.

With Saturday quickly approaching, the young quarterback is oozing with confidence.

"Extremely," McCarthy told reporters on Tuesday when asked about his confidence level. "Being around guys like we have here and being around coaches like have here, they just fill you with uber confidence, and I’ve always been a guy to have extreme confidence in myself so being around guys like that and coaches like that only amplifies it."

When it comes to the quarterback battle, where he stood in the battle wasn't something he was paying attention to throughout camp. Instead, his focus had always been on getting better as a player.

Harbaugh's decision to split the starts between his two quarterbacks isn't something that McCarthy took to heart.

Instead, he wants to control the only thing he can control.

And that's his level of play.

“That decision is something that’s out of my control," McCarthy said. "And I never really took it to the thought process of, ‘Oh, I should be the guy, I want it.’ That’s not for me to decide. I need to decide what I’m doing every single day; how I’m improving every day is my obligation. It has nothing with making that decision that I’m the man or anything like that."