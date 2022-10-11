Saturday marks the biggest start of J.J. McCarthy's young Michigan career, as it will continue to be every week. This week, however, the circumstances are a bit different.

The Wolverines are on a collision course with No. 10 Penn State in a game that will define the balance of power in the Big Ten East along with Ohio State.

It's not going to be easy and a talented Nittany Lion defense will certainly give McCarthy everything he can possibly handle on Saturday.

"It's just a defense with a lot of talent and they're coached very well," McCarthy told reporters on Tuesday. "Manny Diaz is a great coordinator and I feel like he puts them in the rights spots at the right time. They just let their athleticism show. You got guys like Joey Porter who is extremely gifted physically and they're in the right spots at the right times.

"It's a tremendous opportunity for us as offense to be back to put ourselves up against that and really see what we're all about."

McCarthy didn't appear in last year's contest and it's been something he's been thinking about ever since the trip to Happy Valley.

Saturday has been circled on his calendar for months and combine that with the pageantry that is in store at Michigan Stadium, it's clear to anyone that speaks to him that McCarthy is fired up to play.

"Any game that I suited up for last year and didn't play, I had that game marked on my calendar for this year," McCarthy said. "Just embracing the opportunity, this is a great team.m Being able to play them in the Big House is a blessing, that's for sure. With the maize out and all the fans that are going to be showing up and bringing that energy. It's a tremendous opportunity and I can't wait to do it. I can't wait to go out there and show what I can do against that great team."