Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy has said all year that the Wolverine offense has yet to hit its peak and that there is still plenty of room for growth.

That belief has not changed with only three games left in the season and with the Wolverines needing to play its best football of the season coming up.

McCarthy remains steadfast that the offense can, and will, improve moving forward and outlined what it would look like when it's reached that point.

"I still feel like we’re not, in my eyes, I don’t think we should be stopped and I don’t think we’ve reached that yet," McCarthy said. "The beauty of games like the first half we had and going back to, I mean, wow, it’s been a minute, but just going back to Michigan State with the red zone difficulties, every game rep brings about new opportunities to improve and we’re just going to keep looking for those opportunities.

"We’re definitely not where we need to be. I mean, in my eyes, we shouldn’t be stopped at all."

For McCarthy, that also means self-scouting and looking for areas to improve for himself, too.

While he's shown the ability to do so, McCarthy feels as if he can use his legs a little more to extend plays in games and get the Wolverines out of a jam if he can pick up first-down yardage with his legs.

"I can do a lot better job on third down on a scramble," McCarthy said. "If something’s not there, not just try and fit it in there. Like extend the play, use my legs, use that God-given ability and just be more creative out there for sure."

---