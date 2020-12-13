While most high school football seasons have come to a close around the country, Ja’Den McBurrows is gearing up for one of the biggest games of his life.

The three-star 2021 Michigan cornerback commit helped lead a strong defensive effort in Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas’ playoff win over Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale this weekend.

Now, McBurrows and St. Thomas Aquinas will take on Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater in the Class 7A Florida state title game.