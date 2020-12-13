Ja'Den McBurrows Breaks Down Michigan-Miami Battle Ahead Of Signing Day
While most high school football seasons have come to a close around the country, Ja’Den McBurrows is gearing up for one of the biggest games of his life.
The three-star 2021 Michigan cornerback commit helped lead a strong defensive effort in Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas’ playoff win over Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale this weekend.
Now, McBurrows and St. Thomas Aquinas will take on Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater in the Class 7A Florida state title game.
“It was a good, strong win against Bloomingdale,” McBurrows said. “They were a good team with good, athletic players. Now, we have to move past the win and get back to the blackboard for the state championship. It’s my third time there, so I have to get my last ring.”
Before McBurrows competes for a championship, he will put pen to paper on National Signing Day on Wednesday.
McBurrows has been committed to Michigan since April and has been one of the most solid commits in the class. In fact, McBurrows made his way to Michigan for the big visit weekend last month and had a blast.
However, McBurrows is feeling a bit of pressure late.
