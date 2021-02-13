 Ja'Den McBurrows On George Helow, Preparing For Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting
Ja'Den McBurrows On George Helow, Preparing For Michigan

The early signing period offered some late cycle drama.

With uncertainty surrounding Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, three-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows had a tough decision to make — stick with his commitment to the Wolverines or stay at home and play for Miami.

In the end, McBurrows honored his verbal pledge and inked with Michigan despite a late surge from the hometown Hurricanes.

“Michigan was like home,” McBurrows said. “When they first recruited me, they treated me like family. When I went out there, I loved it, my mom loved it and my brother loved it. I wanted to go to Michigan and make something happen and not just stay home at Miami.

"(The decision) was really close. Who wouldn’t want to go to Miami? It’s close to my mom and it’s the hometown school, but Michigan was the best choice for me.”

McBurrows originally committed to Michigan last April without ever having visited. The Sunshine State product eventually made it to campus for the big visit weekend in the fall, which helped reassure him that he made the right decision.

