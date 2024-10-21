Jack Tuttle has early edge in quarterback battle ahead of MSU game

Advertisement

in other news

Four-star DT Christian Ingram ready to dive into official visits

Four-star DT Christian Ingram ready to dive into official visits

2025 four-star DL Christian Ingram is set to officially visit Michigan.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Sam Spiegelman
LIVE THREAD: Michigan vs. Oakland (Exhibition)

LIVE THREAD: Michigan vs. Oakland (Exhibition)

M&BR is live at Little Caesar's Arena as Michigan takes on Oakland in an exhibition.

Premium contentForums content
 • Brock Heilig
Weekend Recap: Michigan Hockey splits series with St. Cloud State

Weekend Recap: Michigan Hockey splits series with St. Cloud State

Michigan hockey splits the weekend series against St. Cloud State.

 • Josh Henschke
The Final Word: 3 thoughts after Michigan's 21-7 loss to Illinois

The Final Word: 3 thoughts after Michigan's 21-7 loss to Illinois

Three final thoughts from Michigan's 21-7 loss to Illinois.

 • Josh Henschke
Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after Week 8

Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after Week 8

Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after the completion of Week 8.

Premium content
 • Josh Henschke

in other news

Four-star DT Christian Ingram ready to dive into official visits

Four-star DT Christian Ingram ready to dive into official visits

2025 four-star DL Christian Ingram is set to officially visit Michigan.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Sam Spiegelman
LIVE THREAD: Michigan vs. Oakland (Exhibition)

LIVE THREAD: Michigan vs. Oakland (Exhibition)

M&BR is live at Little Caesar's Arena as Michigan takes on Oakland in an exhibition.

Premium contentForums content
 • Brock Heilig
Weekend Recap: Michigan Hockey splits series with St. Cloud State

Weekend Recap: Michigan Hockey splits series with St. Cloud State

Michigan hockey splits the weekend series against St. Cloud State.

 • Josh Henschke
Published Oct 21, 2024
Jack Tuttle has early edge in quarterback battle ahead of MSU game
circle avatar
Brock Heilig  •  Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
Twitter
@brockheilig

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore revealed on the "Inside Michigan Football" radio show on Monday night that seventh-year senior Jack Tuttle currently has the edge in this week's quarterback battle.

"I think right now, Jack [Tuttle] would be the guy, but you have to go through the week and see what happens."

Tuttle turned the ball over twice in Saturday's 21-7 loss to Illinois, and it would've been three times had the Wolverines not been bailed out by a holding call on the Fighting Illini on one of Tuttle's interceptions in the second quarter.

At the end of the day, Tuttle's stat line wasn't awful. In fact, Tuttle threw for more yards in Saturday's loss than any Michigan quarterback has thrown in a game this season.

But most of Tuttle's passing yards came in garbage time late in the game, and the two turnovers proved to be costly as the Wolverines' offense went quiet in Champaign.

Moore has noted multiple times since Saturday's loss that Michigan simply cannot turn the ball over as much as it has been if it wants to be successful on the football field. It's the same problem the team endured when Davis Warren was the team's starter early on in the season.

"Just overall, offensively, it was not good enough at all. ... Jack can't turn the ball over," Moore said immediately following Saturday's loss. "Gotta get the guys, when they're open, gotta complete those passes. Just gotta be better."

Moore sounds like a broken record, as Michigan has thrown nine interceptions and lost six fumbles. Tuttle has fumbled once in each of his two starts this season, which is obviously proving to be detrimental to the offensive rhythm.

"Start off the week, [Tuttle] felt really, really good, and he took care of the ball, the turnovers, you saw that, but he did make some good throws," Moore said on "Inside Michigan Football" on Monday night. "He did make some big plays in the passing game. Just gotta continue to take care of the football."

Michigan will continue to weigh its options at quarterback this week as the team prepares for rival Michigan State to come to Ann Arbor.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram