Jack Tuttle has early edge in quarterback battle ahead of MSU game

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore revealed on the "Inside Michigan Football" radio show on Monday night that seventh-year senior Jack Tuttle currently has the edge in this week's quarterback battle.
"I think right now, Jack [Tuttle] would be the guy, but you have to go through the week and see what happens."
Tuttle turned the ball over twice in Saturday's 21-7 loss to Illinois, and it would've been three times had the Wolverines not been bailed out by a holding call on the Fighting Illini on one of Tuttle's interceptions in the second quarter.
At the end of the day, Tuttle's stat line wasn't awful. In fact, Tuttle threw for more yards in Saturday's loss than any Michigan quarterback has thrown in a game this season.
But most of Tuttle's passing yards came in garbage time late in the game, and the two turnovers proved to be costly as the Wolverines' offense went quiet in Champaign.
Moore has noted multiple times since Saturday's loss that Michigan simply cannot turn the ball over as much as it has been if it wants to be successful on the football field. It's the same problem the team endured when Davis Warren was the team's starter early on in the season.
"Just overall, offensively, it was not good enough at all. ... Jack can't turn the ball over," Moore said immediately following Saturday's loss. "Gotta get the guys, when they're open, gotta complete those passes. Just gotta be better."
Moore sounds like a broken record, as Michigan has thrown nine interceptions and lost six fumbles. Tuttle has fumbled once in each of his two starts this season, which is obviously proving to be detrimental to the offensive rhythm.
"Start off the week, [Tuttle] felt really, really good, and he took care of the ball, the turnovers, you saw that, but he did make some good throws," Moore said on "Inside Michigan Football" on Monday night. "He did make some big plays in the passing game. Just gotta continue to take care of the football."
Michigan will continue to weigh its options at quarterback this week as the team prepares for rival Michigan State to come to Ann Arbor.
