Michigan State has said all week that it's not going to participate in talking leading up to the game against Michigan. Instead, the focus is going to be on itself as it looks internally during game week preparation.

For Spartans linebacker Jacoby Windmon, he is new to the rivalry but has received a crash course from those within the MSU program as to what to expect with the rivalry. From being told not to wear blue in the football facilities to history lessons about U-M not wanting MSU to join the Big Ten before the invention of the color television.

It's safe to say he is caught up.

“What I’ve been really hearing from the guys is that it’s a real intense game," Windmon said. It’s gonna have a lot of people out there talking. You gotta feed off that energy. That’s something I also look forward to is feeding off that energy. Feed off the negativity that they’re bringing our way. We don’t do too much talkin’, but when we get on the field we’ll let our pads talk.”

Sometimes you just can't help yourself when it comes to talking, though.

Whether he intended to or not, Windmon made a bold claim about what the MSU defense plans to do to a raucous Michigan Stadium atmosphere on Saturday night.

"Being in an environment like that you gotta love to be uncomfortable because that's when you grow the most," Windmon said. "It's something I'm looking forward to. We look forward to quieting the crowd down."