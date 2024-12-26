Jadyn Davis comments on future at Michigan

Michigan QB Jadyn Davis spent the holiday in their hometown, Charlotte. He and the foundation he created with his NIL earnings held a Christmas toy drive at his old high school, Providence Day.

The toy drive benefited over 120 elementary school-aged children from underprivileged families.

Davis will return to Ann Arbor for the final practices before the Reliaquest Bowl against Alabama. Davis is currently projected to be the backup quarterback behind Davis Warren for the bowl game, and there is some speculation he will see some reps in the game.

Since Bryce Underwood committed to Michigan, rumors have circulated that Davis could be a threat to enter the transfer portal.

Davis was asked about his future with Michigan during the event, and whether he would stay with the team.

“That’s the plan right now,” Davis told the Charlotte Observer.

It is not a resounding commitment but rather a statement on where things stand today with a door open to that changing.

“My dad always told me to be where your feet are. I’ve never been scared to compete or anything like that. I’m going to do what is right for me and my family and keep that between us and God. He’s the one who already had that plan written, we’re just walking in that path. That’s where our headspace is right now, but as I’m in Ann Arbor, Michigan, I am a fully committed Michigan Wolverine.”

Michigan recently hired former North Carolina offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey to the same position. UNC was considered a possible destination for Davis during his high school recruitment, and Lindsey was his primary recruiter at the time.

Sources have said Davis is expected to remain with Michigan through the winter transfer window and will compete during winter workouts and spring practices. Whether Davis chooses to reevaluate his options during the spring window only time will tell.