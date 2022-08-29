Sources have confirmed to Maize & Blue Review that 2024 Charlotte (N.C.) five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis will be visiting Michigan for the third time in three months for the second game of the 2022 season.

Davis, who debuted in Ann Arbor last June and later return for the annual BBQ at the Big House, will come back with immediate family for the first night game on the schedule.

Not only will be the No. 8 overall junior in the country and No. 3 quarterback witness his first game at the stadium ever, it'll be under the lights which always holds special meaning for athletes on visit. September 10th was predicted to be a major recruiting weekend and Davis' arrival makes that a reality.

Davis confirmed to M&BR last week when the website saw him take part in practice that he'll use the fall to fly up north again. Other schools who should host Davis these next couple of months include Georgia, Clemson, and North Carolina. The first two trips included stepping onto the Big House but having 110,000 more people inside it will provide a unique and memorable experience for Davis.

There was speculation that Davis would already be committed to Michigan due to the heavy prioritization of the quarterback. The conversation should transpire some more in two weeks but the expectation is that Davis will prolong the process until the summer of next year.

That doesn't hurt Michigan's chances of landing Davis, who wants to do more searching as opposed to shutting it down compared to fellow 2024 quarterbacks like Dylan Raiola and CJ Carr. But having him on campus this many times in such a small period of time definitely shows signs that the Wolverines are among the frontrunners.

The game against Hawaii pits J.J. McCarthy as the starting quarterback which was announced Saturday. The fact that Davis confirmed the upcoming visit less than two days later gives some correlation without diving into it. The Rainbow Warriors aren't a formidable opponent but McCarthy's start and the night aspect will let the visit be something worthwhile to Davis.