Jaelin Llewellyn out for season following knee injury vs. Kentucky
The biggest storyline coming out of Michigan's 73-69 loss to Kentucky on Sunday afternoon was the health of starting point guard Jaelin Llewellyn. The transfer point guard fell awkwardly after attempting a jump shot in the second half, and he was immediately taken to the locker room.
Llewellyn had a rough start to the season after transferring from Princeton. The 6-foot-2 guard was averaging just 7.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists on 30.9% shooting in his first eight games as a Wolverine.
Despite his early struggles, this is still a monumental loss for a Michigan team that is already struggling with depth at the point guard position. Juwan Howard gave his thoughts on Llewellyn's season-ending injury in a statement on Wednesday.
"We are devastated for Jaelin," Howard said. "He worked so hard after joining us this summer and was making that next step in leading this team. His maturity and work ethic has already made a mark on our program and culture. Knowing him, this setback will only serve as an opportunity to grow as a person and player, but more importantly, offer himself a chance to help this program in any way he can. I admire that."
Llewellyn also shared his thoughts after learning the news.
"Although this is not how I imagined my season here at Michigan would end, the support and love from everyone in the program will help me get through the rehab process," Llewellyn said. "I'm looking forward to being my teammates' biggest supporter for the rest of the season. Go Blue!"
Michigan will now turn to freshman point guard Dug McDaniel, who has seen substantial minutes so far this season. In 14.9 minutes per game, McDaniel has averaged 4.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
Kobe Bufkin will also rotate in at the point guard position, too. Bufkin has shown signs of explosiveness so far this season, and he will likely fill the point guard role when McDaniel is on the bench.
Stay tuned at M&BR for more on this developing story.
