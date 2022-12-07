The biggest storyline coming out of Michigan's 73-69 loss to Kentucky on Sunday afternoon was the health of starting point guard Jaelin Llewellyn. The transfer point guard fell awkwardly after attempting a jump shot in the second half, and he was immediately taken to the locker room.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7jgL3vuI/wn4+AIE5FV1MgfCBKYWVsaW4gTGxld2VsbHluIHdpbGwg bWlzcyB0aGUgcmVtYWluZGVyIG9mIHRoZSBzZWFzb24gYWZ0ZXIgc3VmZmVy aW5nIGFuIEFDTCBpbmp1cnkgKGxlZnQga25lZSkgdnMuIEtlbnR1Y2t5LiBS ZWhhYiAmYW1wOyBwcmVwIGhhcyBiZWd1biBiZWZvcmUgaGlzIGV4cGVjdGVk IHN1cmdlcnkgc29tZXRpbWUgaW4gZWFybHkgSmFudWFyeS4gPGJyPjxicj5S ZWxlYXNlIHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2E2UFBxYjFiajUiPmh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9hNlBQcWIxYmo1PC9hPjxicj48YnI+44C977iP8J+PgCA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvRm9yQ29tcGV0 aXRvcnNPbmx5P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j Rm9yQ29tcGV0aXRvcnNPbmx5PC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0JsdWU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0JsdWU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Y QXJud0pVb0ZZIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWEFybndKVW9GWTwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBNZW4mIzM5O3MgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQHVtaWNo YmJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdW1pY2hiYmFs bC9zdGF0dXMvMTYwMDU3NTIxNDk1MzMxNjM3Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciA3LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Llewellyn had a rough start to the season after transferring from Princeton. The 6-foot-2 guard was averaging just 7.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists on 30.9% shooting in his first eight games as a Wolverine.

Despite his early struggles, this is still a monumental loss for a Michigan team that is already struggling with depth at the point guard position. Juwan Howard gave his thoughts on Llewellyn's season-ending injury in a statement on Wednesday.

"We are devastated for Jaelin," Howard said. "He worked so hard after joining us this summer and was making that next step in leading this team. His maturity and work ethic has already made a mark on our program and culture. Knowing him, this setback will only serve as an opportunity to grow as a person and player, but more importantly, offer himself a chance to help this program in any way he can. I admire that."

Llewellyn also shared his thoughts after learning the news.

"Although this is not how I imagined my season here at Michigan would end, the support and love from everyone in the program will help me get through the rehab process," Llewellyn said. "I'm looking forward to being my teammates' biggest supporter for the rest of the season. Go Blue!"

Michigan will now turn to freshman point guard Dug McDaniel, who has seen substantial minutes so far this season. In 14.9 minutes per game, McDaniel has averaged 4.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Kobe Bufkin will also rotate in at the point guard position, too. Bufkin has shown signs of explosiveness so far this season, and he will likely fill the point guard role when McDaniel is on the bench.