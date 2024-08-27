Michigan junior linebacker Jaishawn Barham is set to make his debut in the Maize and Blue on Saturday under the lights at the Big House as the Wolverines host Fresno State. Barham, who transferred from Maryland to Michigan in late December, was the only non-Bowling Green football player to intercept former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy last season.

On Monday night's 'Inside Michigan Football' radio show, head coach Sherrone Moore and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale raved about Barham's abilities.

"He is a physical specimen in all types of ways," Moore told Jon Jansen. "Not just the way he is, and he's super quiet, and that's what kind of makes him a little bit more mysterious and scary, is that he is; he's the only guy that Max Bredeson said, 'That's the hardest hit I've ever hit.' And Max Bredeson likes to hit. But Max said that dude is like a wall. And this guy is physical; he's strong, he's fast, he can play in coverage, he can play on the edge, he can play in the middle, he just brings everything, and he's just, he's such a great kid, such a great human being. ... He's unbelievable. He's an unbelievable player, unbelievable teammate, and he's just been such a strength for us."

Last season for the Terrapins, Barham logged 37 tackles — three of which were for loss — three sacks and an interception. As a two-time All-Big Ten player, Barham is a guy that Martindale also spent considerable time praising on Monday night's radio show.

"Jaishawn is a guy that we're just scratching the surface on how good he can be," Martindale said. "He's different. You'll see when he hits people, they go backwards. And the more that he gets and stays within the system, and like I was explaining to him during training camp, that when you get into games, it's easier because you're paring down your call sheet. You don't have the whole package in. You're using what's best, what you think's best, what we think's best for each game. So that'll help him play faster, but he's going to be a problem."

"That's one of the widest backs I've ever seen on a linebacker. But he has the perfect temperament if you're drawing a linebacker up of what you're looking for. He's got great length. He can rush the passer. He's a good blitzer, and he's a really good tackler. And he has that natural, and I know you've seen in the times that you've played too, that there's those certain guys that have that snap to them. He has it; he has it. And it's fun to watch."

Martindale confirmed that Barham will start alongside fellow junior and former intra-conference transfer Ernest Hausmann at linebacker on Saturday against the Bulldogs.