PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVdCTkJCOFM1VlEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Jaishawn Barham earns high praise ahead of Michigan debut: 'He's different'

Brock Heilig • Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
@brockheilig

Michigan junior linebacker Jaishawn Barham is set to make his debut in the Maize and Blue on Saturday under the lights at the Big House as the Wolverines host Fresno State. Barham, who transferred from Maryland to Michigan in late December, was the only non-Bowling Green football player to intercept former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy last season.

On Monday night's 'Inside Michigan Football' radio show, head coach Sherrone Moore and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale raved about Barham's abilities.

"He is a physical specimen in all types of ways," Moore told Jon Jansen. "Not just the way he is, and he's super quiet, and that's what kind of makes him a little bit more mysterious and scary, is that he is; he's the only guy that Max Bredeson said, 'That's the hardest hit I've ever hit.' And Max Bredeson likes to hit. But Max said that dude is like a wall. And this guy is physical; he's strong, he's fast, he can play in coverage, he can play on the edge, he can play in the middle, he just brings everything, and he's just, he's such a great kid, such a great human being. ... He's unbelievable. He's an unbelievable player, unbelievable teammate, and he's just been such a strength for us."

Last season for the Terrapins, Barham logged 37 tackles — three of which were for loss — three sacks and an interception. As a two-time All-Big Ten player, Barham is a guy that Martindale also spent considerable time praising on Monday night's radio show.

"Jaishawn is a guy that we're just scratching the surface on how good he can be," Martindale said. "He's different. You'll see when he hits people, they go backwards. And the more that he gets and stays within the system, and like I was explaining to him during training camp, that when you get into games, it's easier because you're paring down your call sheet. You don't have the whole package in. You're using what's best, what you think's best, what we think's best for each game. So that'll help him play faster, but he's going to be a problem."

"That's one of the widest backs I've ever seen on a linebacker. But he has the perfect temperament if you're drawing a linebacker up of what you're looking for. He's got great length. He can rush the passer. He's a good blitzer, and he's a really good tackler. And he has that natural, and I know you've seen in the times that you've played too, that there's those certain guys that have that snap to them. He has it; he has it. And it's fun to watch."

Martindale confirmed that Barham will start alongside fellow junior and former intra-conference transfer Ernest Hausmann at linebacker on Saturday against the Bulldogs.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pY2hpZ2FuLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9qYWlzaGF3bi1iYXJoYW0tZWFybnMtaGlnaC1wcmFpc2UtYWhl YWQtb2YtbWljaGlnYW4tZGVidXQtaGUtcy1kaWZmZXJlbnQtIiwKICAgIGNz X2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAo ZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1l bnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdO YW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2Fk aW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdh eXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczov L3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUu aW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3Nj cmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJj aC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZtaWNo aWdhbi5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmphaXNoYXduLWJhcmhhbS1lYXJu cy1oaWdoLXByYWlzZS1haGVhZC1vZi1taWNoaWdhbi1kZWJ1dC1oZS1zLWRp ZmZlcmVudC0mYzU9MjAyMjczMzExNCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAi IC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=