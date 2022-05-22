Jake Moody discusses return to Michigan for final season: 'I love it here'

Michigan received a major boost on special teams with Jake Moody making the decision to return to Ann Arbor for his final season. An All-American kicker and winner of the Lou Groza Award, awarded to the best kicker in the nation, Moody could've easily decided to move on to the NFL and pursue his dreams at the next level.

After much thought, it wasn't the right time for him.

Sure, the personal achievements on the field have been ticked off for him but Moody isn't ready to see his playing days in Ann Arbor just yet.

"Obviously I love it here," Moody exclusively told Maize & Blue Review on Sunday. "I wasn't ready to go yet. Going to the NFL is a big step. I just love being here, wasn't ready to go yet. I think I can only get better from here. Want another All-American, want another Lou Groza. Just working my butt off. We got a great team this year. Really glad to be part of it. Go beat Ohio State again and hopefully win it all this year."

Moody wasn't the only key returner on a special teams unit that played a major role in the Wolverines' success during the 2021 season.

Punter Brad Robbins, an All-Big Ten player, announced he would be returning to Ann Arbor for another season as well.

"He was kind of leaning towards coming back the whole time and I was 50-50 more so," Moody said. "It worked out. Having him come back was a big factor as well. Having the same operation with the snapper and holder. He was a big factor in it. We both just love it here. We don't want to leave yet and enjoy it as long as we can."

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @ZachLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @DanielDash_, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @JimScarcelli

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube!

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram