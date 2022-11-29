Michigan kicker Jake Moody has been named the Big Ten's kicker of the year for the second year in a row.
During its postseason awards show for defense and special teams, the Big Ten announced that Moody had won the Bakker-Anderson Kicker of the Year Award. Since the inception of the award in 2011, Moody is the fourth two-time winner of the award.
Moody has been critical to the Wolverines' success this season, with him leading the nation with 131 points scored.
Moody currently leads the nation in field goals made, finishing the regular season 26-32.
