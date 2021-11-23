Jake Moody named Lou Groza Award finalist

Fans are able to vote for the winner of the award. The player who receives the most fan votes will receive one vote on the final ballot. Votes can be placed by going to www.lougrozaaward.com .

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Senior kicker Jake Moody of the University of Michigan football program has been selected as one of three finalists for the 30th Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award presented by the Orange Bowl, it was announced on Tuesday (Nov. 23) by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission.

Moody is joined by Oklahoma kicker Gabe Brkic and Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles as award finalists. Moody is only the second kicker in program history to earn the distinction, joining Remy Hamilton (1994). No U-M kicker has won the award.

Moody has been a weapon for Michigan this season, averaging 10.0 points per game (No. 8 NCAA), the fourth-best total among kickers in the country. He has made 22-of-24 field goal attempts including 17 of his last 18, with a 52-yard long. Moody leads the country in field goal percentage (91.7 percent) among kickers with 20-plus attempts and at least one kick 50 yards or longer. His 16 made kicks from 30-plus yards is also tied for the most in the country.

A native of Northville, Michigan, Moody is currently tied for the sixth-best scoring season ever at U-M (110 points), 11 points shy of the No. 2 spot. He is also three made field goals shy of the single-season field goal record (25, Remy Hamilton, 1994).

Moody is a key reason why U-M has the No. 3 kickoff defense unit in the nation, with 53 touchbacks delivered. Only two teams have had an average starting field position past the 25-yard line against Michigan this season: Indiana (25.7 yard line) and Wisconsin (26.5 yard line).

This year's finalists were chosen by a panel of more than 100 FBS coaches, SIDs, media members, former award finalists, and current NFL kickers. All three finalists will be honored at organization's virtual celebration, streamed live on Wednesday, December 8, with the winner announced live on ESPN at the Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday, December 9.

Fans can have a vote in the winner by visiting www.lougrozaaward.com to cast a vote. The finalist who receives the greatest total of fan votes will be given one vote on the final ballot.