Michigan football kicker Jake Moody is being honored nationally for his performance in the Wolverines' 41-17 victory over Penn State on Saturday.

The Lou Groza Award announced on Monday that Moody was named one of its 'Stars of the Week' for Week 7. Moody kicked four field goals and had an impressive tackle on a kickoff during the winning effort.

Moody is the reigning Lou Groza Award winner, who took home the award in 2021, which is awarded to the nation's best kicker.

From the release:

2021 Lou Groza Award winner Jake Moody kicked four field goals in Michigan’s 41-17 Big Ten defeat of Penn State in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Saturday afternoon. The graduate kicker from Northville, Mich. was perfect on the day with makes of 37, 29, 24 and 23 yards out, with three of those coming in the first half to give the Wolverines a 16-14 lead at intermission. His 13 field goals this season tie him for 5th in FBS. Moody converted his three extra point attempts for a 15-point game which ties him for the second-most by a kicker this week. He has made all 33 PATs for a 72-point season that ranks second among FBS kickers.