Penn State head coach James Franklin is not a fan of the way halftime is handled in the Michigan Stadium tunnel.

A couple of days removed from the halftime scuffle between the Nittany Lions and Michigan programs, Franklin was asked about what happened.

He decided to go into a diatribe about the tunnel.

"I prefer to talk about these things in the off-season, but the one tunnel is a problem," Franklin said. "It's a problem, and has been. To me, we need to put a policy in place from a conference perspective in my mind that's going to stop -- we're not the first team to kind of get into a jawing match in the tunnel. For me, I want to focus on getting my team into the locker room and not jawing back and forth.

"Get my team get in the locker room and their team get in the locker room. There really should be a policy that first team that goes in, there is a buffer. If not, this team starts talking to this team, they start jawing back and forth, and something bad is gonna happen before we put in the policy."

Of course, if you complain about something, offering up a solution to the said complaint is also helpful.

And that's what Franklin did. He suggests the two teams have a 'buffer' period in between entering locker rooms to avoid further dust-ups in the future.

"All there has to be a two-minute or minute buffer in between the two teams," Franklin said. "This team is in before that team gets close and however we want to do it. But we're not the first team that's had issues like that. To me, under the current structure, we won't be the last. To me, there is a really easy solution. We got to do it.

"But for me, I want to get our team in the locker room. That's my concern."