There had been a report — from an Ohio State reporter no less — that Charbonnet had knee surgery and would miss Saturday's game and probably a few more. Jansen said on Sirius satellite radio this morning that the report was untrue.

"There has been no surgery," he said. "And I've confirmed that with those inside Schembechler Hall, and I saw Zach yesterday walking around the building with no limp, no crutches. I don't know where this rumor started, but to all of my knowledge it's not true, and I fully expect to see him line up again as the starting running back for Michigan on Saturday when they face Wisconsin."

We reported yesterday there was plenty of misinformation "reported" on the situation, and Jansen seems to have confirmed it.

Senior left guard Ben Bredeson, too, seems to think Charbonnet will play Saturday. He told 97.1 The Ticket Detroit he loved playing with the frosh.

"As an offensive line, we love him," he said. "He’s a very mature kid for 18. You sit down and talk to him and you would not guess that he’s a true freshman that was in high school just a couple months ago. He carries himself very well and plays very hard ... a very emotional player, but he can keep himself in control during the game, doesn’t let his emotions get the best of him.

" He runs hard, blocks hard and he’s a competitor. As an offensive lineman, that’s all you can really ask for, is just have a guy back there that if you’re going to do all the work and try to open a hole for him, just be a competitor and fight for us, too. We absolutely love him and he’s doing a heck of a job for us so far, and hopefully he can carry that forward into Saturday."



