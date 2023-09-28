If one thing can be looked at as a negative on the Michigan program, it's the lack of a big play from a punt return standpoint.

Special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh is perfectly fine with that—for now.

Harbaugh met with the media this week and was asked about his returners Jake Thaw and Tyler Morris and how he evaluates the job both players have done through four games so far this season.

It's clear that the two have built trust amongst the coaching staff.

"By far, and it's not even close, the main criteria is the ability to field the ball and not put us at risk of losing possession," Harbaugh said. "If you have a guy you don't trust, you really can't play him as a punt returner. Of the body types that are good at making people miss and are good at running the ball, running with the football, maybe 5% of those guys are actually good at fielding punts and probably less when you start factoring in the sun, the wind, reading the ball off the punter's foot.

"You're trying to build depth at the position, you want to have 5 or 6 guys that can do it, couple of years ago we ended up with our fifth guy and sixth guy at one point as the returners. Need to try and build that depth. By far the most important thing is the guy's decision-making and the ability to field the ball clean. You'd take that gladly as opposed to putting the ball on the ground and giving it back to the other team. That's the main thing."

As far as whether the Wolverines would like one clear returner as the season goes on, Harbaugh suggests that he is fine with the platoon method right now until someone emerges as the clear leader.

Harbaugh says both players give the team something a little different.

"We could end up in that position where one guy has asserted himself as the best guy," Harbaugh said. "I feel really good about both guys right now. They're a little bit different in terms of what they're better at, what they excel at in terms of tracking and catching the ball. We'll play the guy that we think gives us the best chance to have the ball on the next play. That's the number one thing. If nothing else, we want the offense to go out there the next play. The next best thing is a PAT, go out there and kick the PAT. We'll play them both and glad we've gotten a few guys' reps there this year and we'll see how it goes."