When it comes to what Michigan has at safety, players like R.J. Moten, Makari Paige and Rood Moore are established and proving to be valuable members of the Wolverines' defensive backfield.

What's still unknown is the depth being the three safeties, who are young and still trying to figure out the scheme.

While the first three games of the season allowed the safeties to see playing time, it wasn't in crunch time fashion. What they would do with snaps in pressure situations still remains to be seen.

However, Jay Harbaugh is encouraged by what he's seeing.

"Those guys are doing a great job," Harbaugh told reporters this week. "Guys like Keon and Zeke, and Myles and Kody, they’re doing phenomenal and growing and getting better and just really getting comfortable with the schemes, understanding the calls, the adjustments, being able to line up quickly and use their tools in terms of what adjustments they should be playing. So those guys are doing a really good job and taking real pride and their growth from Monday to Thursday, even if they’re not really getting as much action during the games.

"When you keep stacking weeks like that, it’s pretty, pretty crazy how much better you can get by the middle of your freshman year, the end of your freshman year, et cetera. So really pleased with them."

While Keon Sabb, Myles Pollard and Kody Jones have seen playing time in some fashion, Zeke Berry hasn't been on the field as often.

What kind of player is Berry?

One that could be an excellent safety down the road, according to Harbaugh.

"Zeke is a really instinctive, natural football player," Harbaugh said. "When he is confused about something, he tends to have a very good reaction in terms of finding the ball, taking great angles, hitting and all that stuff. He has a great feel for man coverage as well. There’s a lot to like about him and as he continues to understand the defense. You just see him getting better and better. So I think when it’s his time and when he’s ready to go or called upon, I think you’re gonna see a guy who’s kind of a do-it-all safety that can cover really well in man, can be a good blitzer, good tackler and I think he would be a really great special teams player as well."