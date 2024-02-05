After it had been rumored and speculated for weeks that Jay Harbaugh would wind up with a role on Jim Harbaugh's staff in Los Angeles, the Seattle Seahawks had something to say about the matter.

Maize & Blue Review can confirm that Harbaugh is headed to the Seahawks instead of the Chargers to become special teams coordinator.

The Seahawks, under former U-M defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, swooped in late to steal away Harbaugh.

It will be the first time Harbaugh has coached away from his father since his arrival to Ann Arbor in 2015 where he played multiple key roles on U-M's coaching staff.

Despite bouncing around as an offensive and defensive assistant coach, Harbaugh spent his entire career in Ann Arbor working with the special teams.

After being an assistant special teams coach in 2015 and 2016, he took over the unit full-time in 2017 and has not looked back.

His special teams units have been regarded as some of the best in the country which included having legendary Lou Groza Award-winning kicker Jake Moody lead the way for him.