The Tennessee Titans have selected former Michigan defensive lineman Jaylen Harrell with the 252nd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Harrell will head off to Nashville, where he will continue his football career.

A 6-foot-4, 235-pound outside linebacker from Tampa, Florida, Harrell committed to Michigan over Florida State and others and signed with the Wolverines in December 2019. He was a three-star recruit and was rated as the 71st player in Florida and the 31st player at his position.

Harrell appeared in four games on special teams during the COVID-shortened season in 2020. As a sophomore in 2021, Harrell appeared in all 14 games with three starts at outside linebacker.

His 2021 season was highlighted by a big-time tackle for loss on Ohio State's Treveyon Henderson in The Game.

In 2022, Harrell started 12 games and appeared in 13. He was an All-Big Ten selection by the media (honorable mention) in 2022 and helped the Wolverines to a second consecutive College Football Playoff appearance.

As a senior, Harrell started in all 15 of Michigan's games at EDGE rusher. He earned All-Big Ten honorable mention honors by the coaches and the media. His senior season — and his career — was highlighted by a pressure of Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord, which forced the game-winning interception in the 2023 edition of The Game.

In his career, Harrell recorded 77 tackles and 10 sacks, along with two forced fumbles, both of which came in 2023.

At 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, Harrell is the prototypical EDGE rusher that NFL teams look for.

"Jaylen Harrell shows promise as a run defender, as he's solid at setting the edge and knows how to take on pullers as either the spill or force player in the run fit," NFL Scout Matt Holder wrote for Bleacher Report. "As a pass-rusher, he has a nice inside spin move and a good motor but doesn't offer much more than that."

"Harrell doesn't show a ton of enticing athletic traits and looks a little stiff, which could limit his ceiling and cause teams to pass on him in favor of high-level athletes who are more of a project. His timing and accuracy are also off with his hands when he's working pass-rush moves other than the inside spin."

"Overall, Harrell could be a decent backup for teams looking for a standup linebacker who can be a decent run defender."