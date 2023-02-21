News More News
Jersey numbers for freshmen, transfers revealed on Michigan's spring roster

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
With spring football officially underway for the Michigan football program, so too is its official spring roster for the 2023 season.

The Wolverines had a busy last few months putting the finishing touches on a 2023 recruiting class that saw a handful of early enrollees plus a strong transfer class enter the program that will be participating during spring practices.

With the spring roster officially released on Tuesday, let's take a look at the jersey numbers of the early enrollees as well as the transfers.

Early enrollee jersey numbers

WR Semaj Morgan (5-foot-10, 180 pounds): No. 12

DB Jyaire Hill (6-foot-2, 171 pounds): No. 20

DB Cameron Calhoun (6-foot, 171 pounds): No. 22

RB Cole Cabana (6-foot, 180 pounds): No. 24

RB Benjamin Hall (5-foot-11, 235 pounds): No. 28

OL Amir Herring (6-foot-3, 305 pounds): No. 56

WR Fredrick Moore (6-foot-1, 176 pounds): No. 82

TE Zack Marshall (6-foot-4, 220 pounds): No. 83

Transfer portal jersey numbers

EDGE Josaiah Stewart (6-foot-1, 237 pounds): No. 5

QB Jack Tuttle (6-foot-4, 212 pounds): No. 13

LB Ernest Hausmann (6-foot-2, 228 pounds): No. 15

OL Drake Nugent (6-foot-2, 306 pounds): No. 60

OL Myles Hinton (6-foot-6, 320 pounds): No. 78

TE AJ Barner (6-foot-6, 251 pounds): No. 89

NOTE: LaDarius Henderson is not listed on the spring roster as he is finishing up his degree at Arizona State and will join the program in the summer.


