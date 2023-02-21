With spring football officially underway for the Michigan football program, so too is its official spring roster for the 2023 season.

The Wolverines had a busy last few months putting the finishing touches on a 2023 recruiting class that saw a handful of early enrollees plus a strong transfer class enter the program that will be participating during spring practices.

With the spring roster officially released on Tuesday, let's take a look at the jersey numbers of the early enrollees as well as the transfers.