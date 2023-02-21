Jersey numbers for freshmen, transfers revealed on Michigan's spring roster
With spring football officially underway for the Michigan football program, so too is its official spring roster for the 2023 season.
The Wolverines had a busy last few months putting the finishing touches on a 2023 recruiting class that saw a handful of early enrollees plus a strong transfer class enter the program that will be participating during spring practices.
With the spring roster officially released on Tuesday, let's take a look at the jersey numbers of the early enrollees as well as the transfers.
Early enrollee jersey numbers
WR Semaj Morgan (5-foot-10, 180 pounds): No. 12
DB Jyaire Hill (6-foot-2, 171 pounds): No. 20
DB Cameron Calhoun (6-foot, 171 pounds): No. 22
RB Cole Cabana (6-foot, 180 pounds): No. 24
RB Benjamin Hall (5-foot-11, 235 pounds): No. 28
OL Amir Herring (6-foot-3, 305 pounds): No. 56
WR Fredrick Moore (6-foot-1, 176 pounds): No. 82
TE Zack Marshall (6-foot-4, 220 pounds): No. 83
Transfer portal jersey numbers
EDGE Josaiah Stewart (6-foot-1, 237 pounds): No. 5
QB Jack Tuttle (6-foot-4, 212 pounds): No. 13
LB Ernest Hausmann (6-foot-2, 228 pounds): No. 15
OL Drake Nugent (6-foot-2, 306 pounds): No. 60
OL Myles Hinton (6-foot-6, 320 pounds): No. 78
TE AJ Barner (6-foot-6, 251 pounds): No. 89
NOTE: LaDarius Henderson is not listed on the spring roster as he is finishing up his degree at Arizona State and will join the program in the summer.
---
