It's been a long journey for Michigan defensive lineman Braiden McGregor. A four-star high-touted recruit coming out of high school, an injury he suffered in high school forced him to have surgery as soon he arrived in Ann Arbor.

While the surgery set him back in terms of his development, U-M defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is hopeful that the days of him being behind are, well, behind the EDGE player.

"I think he's had a tremendous camp," Minter said. "He's a guy, right when I got here, was sort of asking around. He's a guy that people have pinpointed with potential. Potential is sometimes a scary word but he's battled some injuries in his career.

"Was able to get through last season and sort of get healthy, I think. He's a guy I think we're trying to build confidence in."

If his performance against Colorado State is any indication, his confidence will be surging in no time at all.

McGregor showed a quick burst and caused havoc in the backfield for the Rams. Also securing the first sack of his career, he finished the game with 5 total tackles.

All in all, it was a good day's work for McGregor and Minter was pleased with what he saw from him.

That includes seeing an increased role moving forward.

"I thought in his snaps he was really, really productive," Minter said. "Would like to get him more snaps, it's just kind of how the game went. He has a high ceiling for us as an EDGE presence both against the pass and the run with his size and length.

"He had a couple really, really good one-on-one rushes that he might not have gotten a sack for, we know how much we disrupted the quarterback and the timing of the play. Was proud of the way he played."