Michigan defensive line unit made it a goal to collectively improve the pass rush, which means that the tackles and EDGE players want to work together in harmony to be more disruptive in the backfield this season.

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter has seen the hard work the defensive line has put in as a unit during the offseason to improve chemistry as well as develop better pass-rushing abilities.

Of course, it helps when you have players of the ilk of Kris Jenkins, Jaylen Harrell and Mason Graham returning to the group.

"We're seven practices in (as of last Friday), I feel good about where we're at," Minter said. "I think the biggest thing is you can tell the amount of work they've put into it in those individual sessions with themselves outside of here. They've worked really hard. I think the inside guys and the edge guys are working really well together.

"Particular Jaylen, he's having a really good camp. He's the same player, he's very dependable and does everything right but he also starting to become an even better rusher. Looking forward to seeing his production this year."

What does it look like when the inside and outside players work together?

Minter says the understanding as well as the development that is happening under defensive line coach Mike Elston has seen the group take steps forward since the spring.

He is confident that growth will translate to the field this season.

"It's, number one, just an understanding," Minter said. "Certain rushes we may be running a gain over at one side where they have really execute. You may be letting those edge guys go and the inside guys understanding what that forces them to do. I just think Coach Elston, Dylan Roney, those guys, the players have talked about it but the coaches are obsessed with it, too. We want to be able to be a team where we can pin our ears back and rush four guys and really, really effect the quarterback.

"Once again, through seven practices and obviously saw some of it in spring but I like where it's headed. Still have a lot of work to do. Just the vibe amongst the group is really, really good and no one is worried about which room is going to do this, who is going to get turned loose, which coach wants to get the sack. They're all working really well together and it's about us putting the best four guys that work best together on the field in any given situation."