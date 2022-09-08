It was quite the debut for the Michigan defense last week against Colorado State. Not to mention the debut of defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

Things went about as well as they could during its 51-7 rout of the Rams. The defense provided consistent pressure, created sacks, caused havoc in the backfield with tackles for loss, and even forced two turnovers.

While it's still early in the season, the Wolverines' pass rush certainly passed the test according to Minter.

"I think it's just a mentality that we want to have that everybody gets a chance," Minter said. "Everybody eats. A huge thing for us is when one person makes a play, we all make a play. I've said this before, I would love at the end of the guy to have a guy that could have 12, 13 sacks.

"Right now, we want to spread it around, we want to bring different guys. I think we got all three levels of the defense involved with pressure. It keeps offenses off-balanced. If the guys buy into it and continue to buy into it, I think we can have a lot of success."

One of those players to get a chance in game one was UT-Martin transfer Eyabi Anoma, who made the most of his opportunity last week.

On the first snap as a Wolverine, Anoma was in the backfield for a sack.

For a player that is still trying to learn the Wolverines' system, Minter acknowledges that Anoma's playing time is only going to increase once he's able to accept more on his plate once the season progresses.

"To his credit, guy got here about three weeks ago," Minter said. "He's bought into what we're trying to do. He's a guy with a lot of physical tools, a high ceiling. I think he's still learning. I told him that we're trying to feed him more each week. It was like, hey, let's throw him in there on the next third down and, of course, the rest was history for him.

"It was good to get him in there more in the second half on normal downs to get a feel for playing the run and playing the normal style of play. He's a guy that we can definitely utilize as a pass rusher as we go."