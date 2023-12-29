Michigan Football finished its season with its four toughest games. Road wins over Penn State and Maryland, a third straight victory over Ohio State, and a third straight Big Ten Championship with a victory over Iowa. While each of those games brought their own strengths, Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter believes none compare to Alabama.

"I really don't, for this year," Minter said. "You obviously look at like a receiving corps with speed, you think about Ohio State and their talent level back there, you look at a quarterback -- we haven't played a quarterback like Jalen Milroe."

Michigan hasn't faced a quarterback like Milroe this year. Arguably, Taulia Tugavaolia is the closest. The former Alabama player and younger brother of Alabama legend Tua Tugavaoilia, Taulia has the arm talent and ability to scramble, but not at the level Milroe has been playing.

Getting to Milroe will be key for a Michigan defensive front that has created pressure all season. To get to him, they'll have to get through an offensive line that Minter says again will be a new test for the Wolverines.

"We haven't played an offensive line this big and physical. Penn State had a good O-line. Ohio State played well at times on the O-line. But we haven't played an O-line like this."

So, what could prepare Michigan for a test like this? Against an opponent stronger than any of they faced? Minter says the best comparison might be Michigan's offense.

"Yeah, I don't think there's anybody we've played. I think you trust that the long course of preparation that began last January has you prepared to play a team like this, and the most comparable team is probably our own team and a team that we get to practice against all the time."

Minter noted the physical and multi-scheme run game, the big offensive line, and a quarterback that can extend plays. But that's why Michigan installed the "Beat Georgia" drill in the spring. That's why, coaches and players say, they have been preparing for this game all year. And while it won't be Georgia in the Rose Bowl, Minter says the two programs are of the "same cloth."

"Once again, you hope all those spring practices, all those training camp practices, all the times we do good-on-good, you do it for these moments right here when you're playing against an elite team like Alabama."











