Jett Howard to star as young Carmelo Anthony in LeBron James movie

Michigan signee Jett Howard is going to have his face star on the big screen as he will be playing as an NBA star during his high school years.

According to Howard's Instagram story, with the screenshot included above, he will be appearing in the LeBron James movie Shooting Stars as a younger Carmelo Anthony during his Oak Hill days. The movie is based on the story of James 2009's book of the same name.

The book was based on James and his close friends in Akron forming a bond through basketball.

Howard isn't the only elite basketball recruit to appear in the movie either, as Mookie Cook has been cast to appear as the younger James in the movie.

The movie is currently in production.

