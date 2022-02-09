Jim Harbaugh announces reorganization of coaching staff

After having to fill both coordinator roles in recent days, Jim Harbaugh has decided to shuffle his coaching staff around with many assistants coaching in new positions this season.

After the program formally announced Grant Newsome as tight end coach, it also simultaneously announced multiple moves on the offensive side of the ball, including filling the vacancy left behind by Josh Gattis.

With Newsome moving to tight end, Jay Harbaugh will be moving to the defensive side of the ball and coach the safeties. He will continue to coach the special teams.

On offense, Ron Bellamy moves from safeties coach to wide receivers coach, a position he played in college for the Wolverines and in the NFL.

As for the offensive coordinator, that role will be filled by Sherrone Moore and Matt Weiss who were announced as co-coordinators for the Wolverines. Moore will continue coaching the offensive line and Weiss will remain with the quarterbacks.

Lastly, Mike Hart now has the title of run game coordinator and will remain to coach the running backs.

“We have great chemistry among the coaches on our offensive staff,” Harbaugh said in a statement. “The teamwork has been exceptional. Everyone has been integral to our offensive success and each coach’s contribution has and will continue to be valued. Coach Sherrone Moore and Coach Matt Weiss will share play-calling duties with our objective being to maximize our players’ talents and put them in the best position to be successful. I am excited about the leadership and coaching of our offensive staff.”

---

