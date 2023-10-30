While one could suggest that having an NCAA investigation happen is never a good time, one happening during a bye week of a season where many are predicting you to be a national title contender is particularly bad.

That isn't stopping Jim Harbaugh from being distracted, though, after what he referred to as a refreshing week with some time off sprinkled in, he is ready to lead his team as the Wolverines prepare to take on Purdue on Saturday.

Even with the ongoing investigation lingering overhead, he's not going to let it get in the way of coaching the team.

"I got a one-track mind," Harbaugh told reporters on Monday. "I'm not going to be speculating, can let others speculate on the various speculation that's out there. Would be unfair to the team to not just be coaching the team."

How is he preparing to focus on the stretch run in November? By channeling Scottish knight William Wallace, one of the major figures in Scotland's battle for independence from England, of course.

He also managed to throw in an analogy about field corn in the process, too.

"I just channel my inner William Wallace," Harbaugh said. "That's the visual I think of to keep a one-track mind. The team is prepared to play 12 o'clock kickoffs, 3:30, 7:30, 9, whatever it is. It's a team that understands and prepares whatever the situation. It's not always going to be 72 and zero humidity, either. There's going to be cold, could be wet, could be hot. They don't have to have everything set perfect.

"They're like field corn as opposed to being a house plant. Nothing against houseplants, they have their function. They can be beautiful in the home, they can bring great beauty and value to a home but the field corn, just drop a see in the crack of a sidewalk and it'll burst out and come up with any energy that it can find and rise up in a stalk-like fashion and start producing. I would say that's what our team is more like."