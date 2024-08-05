During a media appearance today, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked about the report containing details of a draft of potential notice of allegations to Michigan that would include allegations against Harbaugh from his time as Michigan's head coach.

"Never lie, never cheat, never steal," Harbaugh said. "I was raised with that lesson. I have raised my family on that lesson. I have preached that lesson to the teams I have coached. No one’s perfect. If you stumble, you apologize and you make it right. Today, I do not apologize. I did not participate, was not aware nor complicit in those said allegations. So for me, it’s back to work and attacking with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind."

The ESPN report says that the draft contains language for a Level I violation for Harbuagh due to non-compliance with the NCAA investigation into an alleged in-person scouting scheme orchestrated by Connor Stalions.

The report also states, again, that no evidence was found connecting Harbaugh or any coaches to the scheme.

Harbaugh left Michigan following its National Championship win to pursue a Super Bowl with the Chargers in the NFL. Harbaugh may face a show-cause penalty from the NCAA, which would only impact Harbaugh if he were to attempt to return to coaching in college.