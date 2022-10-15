ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It was a game to remember for Michigan's rushing attack in the 41-17 win over Penn State on Saturday.

The Wolverines rushed for over 400 yards, with Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards accounting for 339 of those yards. It was a dominant performance, with the Wolverines showing what the duo is capable of when things are running full speed ahead.

After the game, U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh discussed his two talented running backs.

"They're both fast. Blake's really fast, Donovan's really fast," Harbaugh told reporters. "When they get in the open, those guys are rolling. I don't know exactly how fast but pretty fast. It was great to see. Donovan, Blake, great on the field but great leaders, too. There's an emotional side of the team that those two are just a huge part of. Experienced offensive line, feel like they had a tremendous game."

Harbaugh made sure that the offensive line didn't go without its credit, either, as the unit plays a key role in helping the running backs by opening up lanes and blocking defenders.

With the experience that the Wolverines have at running back and the offensive line continuing its dominant ways from last season, it's easy to see how the position groups are feeding off one another during games.

"They really propel each other," Harbaugh said. "The offensive line knows that if they give Blake space, Donovan space, even just any kind of crack, they're going to make the most of it. You can't have two guys that are more happier than the way their offensive line comes off the ball like Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum. It's the ultimate team sport. They're big fans of each other, I can tell you that."