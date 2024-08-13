PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Jim Harbaugh decides not to return to Michigan for season-opener

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.

After it was discussed last week that former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was set to return to Ann Arbor to be honored during the season-opener against Fresno State, it appears that has been a change of heart by Harbaugh with the program planning to honor him in another way.

Speaking with the media on Tuesday, head coach Sherrone Moore was asked about Harbaugh's pending return and said that Harbaugh is electing to pass on the return to instead focus on the Los Angeles Chargers.

"I actually just talked to Coach yesterday," Moore told reporters. "Really what went into the decision is we made that decision, like, in March or I think it was January or February, actually. January or February. So it was really to honor him for what he's done for Michigan. I mean, he came back for nine years and took us to where we are now. So it was really to honor him. It was nothing besides that.

"Yesterday he called me, told me that he didn't feel that he could leave his team in true Coach Harbaugh fashion and wanted to be in the foxhole with his team and not want to make it look like he was taking a deep, long bow. So he's not going to make it for the game."

The news of Harbaugh being named honorary captain came on the heels of the NCAA handing down a one-year suspension and a four-year show clause due to his lack of cooperation with the NCAA in the first investigation into COVID-related recruiting violations.

The Wolverines still plan to honor the 2023 football team against Fresno State, just in a different way.

"We're going to have some of our guys that are there," Moore said. "Jack and Jackie Harbaugh are going to take his place. So super excited about that."

