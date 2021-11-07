Jim Harbaugh discusses injury status of several players post-Indiana

Jim Harbaugh was in a charitable mood Saturday night. Usually tight-lipped with injury information, he addressed Michigan’s various personnel issues and, in one case, even hinted at what might come next for a player that left the game against Indiana.

Sophomore running back Blake Corum left Saturday's game against Indiana early and did not return. "I don’t think it’s serious," Harbaugh said. "I don’t know if it’s mild but it’s somewhere less than serious. We’ll see."

Some players, like freshman running back Donovan Edwards and junior tight end Erick All, were injury holdovers. While he didn't address those or other injured players by name, he did have some good news for Michigan fans. "There were a couple guys that were out in this game that I think we’ll get back healthier next week," Harbaugh said. "Then just go about putting good day on top of good day as we get ready for Penn State."

"I’m hopeful. I don’t know for sure. If they can heal like the Green brothers do. Both those Green brothers, Gemon and German Green, I’ve been with them for four years now. Nobody I’ve ever seen in football heals quicker than the Green brothers. It’s amazing. It’s amazing. I know the Green’s will, confident in that."

While not a guarantee, Harbaugh's words are something of a good omen for redshirt junior cornerback Gemon Green, who injured his shoulder and also left Saturday's game early.

And then there's redshirt sophomore quarterback Cade McNamara, who left last week's game against Michigan State for a short period of time and then again left Saturday's game against Indiana for a trip to the injury tent. Harbaugh indicated that the injury tonight was related to what McNamara was dealing with last week, and that JJ McCarthy played more in the second half than the team originally planned due to McNamara's issue. "Cade was working through something," Harbaugh said. "Tough as could be. Gotta give Cade a lot of credit. He’s a tough guy."