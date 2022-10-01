It wasn't pretty at times but Michigan's defense stood tall when it needed to and the Wolverines walk out of Kinnick Stadium with a win for the first time since 2005.

While most will point to the Wolverines giving up a handful of big plays on third and long, you can also point to U-M having an effective pass rush against Iowa, too.

The Wolverines added four sacks and six tackles for loss against the Hawkeyes, with the questions surrounding the defense about whether the Wolverines can find a consistent pass rush.

Those questions will be quietened for at least a week.

U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked about the pass rush and was effusive in his praise for the group.

"Just a lot of extra effort there, both Eyabi and Mike," Harbaugh said. "Jaylen Harrell did a very good job on the edge. Mazi Smith and Kris Jenkins inside were doing a tremendous job forcing things to the outside. Getting the pressure up the middle to allow those edges to get through at the end. It probably won't show up in the statline, I think it was under 20-yards we held them in rushing in the first half. Those guys were playing really good inside and up-front.

"Heck, I think we can get better, too. Great feeling of winning. The thrill of victory and it'll be a very happy flight to Michigan. When the wheels hit the ground, we'll get ready for Indiana."

With the game still on the ropes and the Hawkeyes driving to get the game within one score, the Wolverines faced a crucial fourth and short deep in its own territory.

The defense made a stop and the Hawkeyes turned the ball over on downs. Again, the Hawkeyes had the ball late to try and get the score closer, the Wolverines' pass rush made plays when it counted.

Harbaugh praised the efforts of the defensive line throughout the game.

"Just trying to keep them out," Harbaugh said. "They're not in until they're in. We gave up some inside-breaking routes, that's an area we can look to improve on. Inside out-breaking routes, sail routes and came with a dig route and has us on our heels there. We were able to get a couple—get a tackle for a loss and extend it to a third and four and then a fourth and two. They were rolling to the left and got called for a pick but they were short of the first down. We were just battling, trying to strain. Trying to outwork and outstrain there at the end."