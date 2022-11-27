Jim Harbaugh brushed off any questions surrounding what Michigan did during its postgame celebration after the Wolverines' 45-23 victory over Ohio State on Saturday.

A group of players celebrated at midfield at Ohio Stadium and planted a flag with the players gathering around for a photograph.

Harbaugh was asked whether he addressed it with his players and doubled down on the discussion.

"I want to get that flag," Harbaugh said during a Big Ten teleconference on Sunday. "I want to get that flag and put it in our museum."

The U-M-OSU rivalry has its fair share of hatred. One of the most storied rivalries in all of college football, Harbaugh doesn't believe what his team did on Saturday adds anything to what is always a blazing inferno when it comes to The Game.

Life is good in Ann Arbor currently and Harbaugh is well aware of what the rivalry means.

“There’s already plenty of fuel to the rivalry,” Harbaugh said. “They have songs, one about don’t give a damn about the whole state of Michigan. I mean, it’s all good. It’s been going on for a century, don’t you think? It’s all good.”