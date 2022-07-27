Jim Harbaugh effusive in his praise for 'super special' Donovan Edwards

Michigan rising sophomore running back Donovan Edwards has a golden opportunity in front of him this season.

While Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum commanded much of the carries in 2021, things are looking primed for Edwards to come in and carve his own role out of the offense this upcoming season.

Coming on late in the season, Edwards showed flashes of what he was able to do. Only scratching the surface of what he can do.

While hoping to make that freshman to sophomore leap, U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh doesn't have much advice for Edwards in terms of improving this season.

He's going to let Edwards be Edwards, the only way he knows how.

"Donovan Edwards, he's one of those outliers," Harbaugh told the media during Big Ten Media Days this week. "Just keep doing you, Donovan. That's all I can say about Donovan Edwards. Everything he does, every way he does it. Every way he attacks things. Just his personality, just being around him, can't have a favorite player other than Donovan Edwards. He's one of those who comes along every so often, every generation, so to speak. He's super special."

Edwards' impact on the field this season is yet to be determined, of course, but there's no denying his promise and the potential he carries on a daily basis.

His story is yet to be written but it can be fully expected to have many twists and turns along the way.

"He'll do something," Harbaugh said. "I don't know what he's going to do, you don't know what he's going to do. He may tell you what he's going to do but he could be rolling out throwing a pass 50-yards downfield on a dime, making some cut, making some catch, he can literally do it all. Incredible balance, speed, vision, toughness. He's just one of those guys. We have a bunch of guys like this. They're my favorite guys. They're the dreamers, they just dream big and they're the ones that usually make it in this business."

