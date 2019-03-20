One of the biggest question marks on Michigan’s offense heading into the spring had been the running back position.

Karan Higdon, who became Michigan's first running back since 2011 to rush for 1,000 yards in a season, is gone. While the Wolverines do not bring back an experienced tailback, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is comfortable with who he has at the position for 2019.

Redshirt freshman Christian Turner played in three games last season, rushing 20 times for 99 yards. He has been on an upward trajectory since playing in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.

"I’m happy about our running backs," said Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh on Monday. "Christian Turner has surged from bowl practices to bowl game, and then since then he is A-plus-plus in terms of how he’s going about his business. He is really becoming a rising player."

One running back who is not participating in spring practice is early-enrollee freshman Zach Charbonnet. He was the ranked as the fourth-best running back in the country, according to Rivals, but due to an injury, he won’t be getting carries this spring.

"Zach came in with a procedure we needed to get done,” Harbaugh said. “He needed to get a scope for a meniscus. It was very low, everything was taken out and it was designed for what would be best for him long-term, to go ahead and get that done here and not participate in spring ball.”

While Charbonnet may be injured, he’s still finding ways to stay involved.

"We love Zach,” Harbaugh said. “He's doing everything he can. He started in a chair, was lifting, doing sitting down exercises. The ropes. He's doing everything he possibly can do.”

With Charbonnet out for the spring, senior Tru Wilson is being asked to have a larger role in the offense. Last season, he was Michigan’s third-leading rusher, carrying the ball 62 times for 364 yards. He played in every game for the Wolverines in 2018.

“He’s really been dedicated toward that in this offseason winter conditioning program," Harbaugh said. "[Strength and conditioning] coach [Ben] Herbert and the staff have dedicated a big portion of his training this offseason to get that next gear. Excited about the way that’s going."

Another Wolverine who is not participating in spring practice is senior Chris Evans. In February, it was announced that Michigan’s leading returning rusher was no longer with the team. On Monday, Harbaugh was asked about Evans and his status.

“Not with the team right now,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh added that there is a chance that Evans could work his way back to joining the team.

Two other redshirt freshman are transitioning to play running back full time.

"Hassan Haskins is going to be concentrating at running back," Harbaugh said. "He already looks really good. Went both ways last year, think he’s going to be really good at that position. He’s working through a little something right now that may need a scope when spring ball is over, nothing that can make him worse, but he looks pretty darn good and we know that is going to be a little procedure that needs to get done when the spring’s over."

Ben VanSumeren is also working at the position

“Also, we’ve been looking at Ben VanSumeren at running back,” Harbaugh said. “He’s really shown some things as a guy that can be a physical, hard-running, fast [tailback]. He’s got an upper gear for speed as well. I think I mention most of the guys.”

Higdon was back on campus Friday for his Pro Day and he discussed the running back group moving forward.

“I think who’s being talked about a lot is Christian Turner,” Higdon said. “You obviously have the leadership with Tru Wilson and the combination of them is going to be impactful. You have Zach coming in and he’s progressing very well. I’m honestly excited to see those guys get out there and compete.”

Just like Higdon, Harbaugh is high on this position as spring practice heats up.

“I’m excited about the running back position,” Harbaugh said. “It’s turned out very nicely. Once we get Zach out there, we have a couple other preferred walk-ons coming in at that position. We’re going to be in good shape at running back.”